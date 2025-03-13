comscore
Mar 13, 2025, 8:33 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 13: Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram set for Attukal Pongala

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto attukal pongala nasa spaceX IPL march 13 2025

 Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:33 AM IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah admits hotel linked with 'obscene' Gulmarg fashion show belongs to his relative (WATCH)

Amid the outrage over the fashion show held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday admitted that the hotel where the show was held belongs to his relatives.

8:30 AM IST

Uttarakhand: Speeding car kills four labourers, injures two in Dehradun; police hunt for accused

Four people lost their lives and two were injured after a speeding car rammed into pedestrians near Rajpur Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the driver responsible for the tragic accident.

8:29 AM IST

Attukal Pongala today: Devotees set for sacred offering as Kerala's capital city immerses in devotion

Thousands of women devotees have gathered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today (Mar 13) for the historic Attukal Pongala festival. Amid tight security and eco-friendly measures, devotees will be offering Pongala to Attukal Devi, marking one of the world’s largest religious congregations of women.

