Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says job creation is key to ending poverty

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy stated that job creation, not freebies, is the key to eliminating poverty in India. Citing global examples, he urged policymakers to implement incentive-based welfare measures instead of unconditional handouts.
 

Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says job creation is key to ending poverty ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

At a time when political parties are competing to offer freebies ahead of elections, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has warned against such policies, arguing that job creation—not handouts—will eliminate poverty in India.

Speaking at an entrepreneurship event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Murthy, 78, said, "Poverty will vanish like dew on a sunny morning if entrepreneurs can create innovative enterprises." He emphasized that no country has successfully eradicated poverty through free benefits alone.

Murthy, who previously sparked debate by advocating for a 70-hour workweek for young professionals, clarified that he is not a policymaker but urged the government to rethink welfare measures. He suggested that instead of unconditional freebies, there should be accountability and measurable impact.

Citing free electricity as an example, he proposed that the government conduct random household surveys after six months to assess whether such benefits had improved education levels or parental involvement in children’s studies.

Also read: Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts

Murthy’s remarks align with concerns raised by the Supreme Court, which recently criticized election-time freebies, stating that they discourage people from working.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted last month that the practice of providing free rations and cash transfers was creating a dependent class rather than integrating them into the workforce. "Rather than making them part of mainstream society and contributors to national development, are we not creating a class of parasites?" the court asked.

The bench also questioned schemes such as 'Ladki Bahin,' which promise direct financial assistance before elections, suggesting that such incentives reduce the motivation to work.

Also read: 'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

India, the world’s most populous country, provides free monthly rations to over 80 crore people, in addition to various direct cash transfer schemes. While these measures have helped millions, critics argue that excessive reliance on government aid could hinder economic progress.

Murthy’s statement has reignited the debate on balancing welfare with economic growth, as India heads into a crucial election season where political parties are using populist promises to woo voters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Recent Stories

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills the capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home anr

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills the capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home

Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on NTI

Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on

Mens Pathani Suit Latest Designs and Trends for Festive Season iwh

7 Pathani Suit Styles to Impress Everyone This Festive Season

Malaika Arora Inspired Lehenga Designs for Ageless Style iwh

Look Young at 50+ with Malaika Arora's Lehenga Inspirations

Ancient Hair Growth Secrets 9 Remedies for Gorgeous Hair iwh

Ayurvedic Haircare: 9 Ancient Hair Remedies for Hair Growth

Recent Videos

Pakistan Military Says It Kills All 33 Militants Who Hijacked Train, Ending Standoff

Pakistan Military Says It Kills All 33 Militants Who Hijacked Train, Ending Standoff

Video Icon
'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon