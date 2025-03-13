Fire at Connaught Place restaurant in Delhi injures six, LPG leak suspected (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A major fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, on Thursday morning, leaving six people with severe burn injuries, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed. The fire originated in the restaurant’s kitchen, allegedly due to an LPG cylinder leakage.

The DFS received an alert around 11:55 am and immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters have been working to contain the flames, but officials stated that the blaze was yet to be fully controlled at the time of reporting.

The injured individuals were rushed to RML Hospital for treatment, and authorities are investigating the cause of the LPG leak that triggered the fire.

Connaught Place, a major commercial hub, houses several restaurants, making safety concerns paramount. This incident highlights the risks associated with improper handling of LPG cylinders in crowded dining establishments.

Authorities have urged restaurant owners to conduct regular safety checks and ensure that fire prevention measures are in place to avoid such accidents.

