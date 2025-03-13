'Second-grade actor, her time is gone': Congress MLA’s remark on Madhuri Dixit sparks row (WATCH)

Congress leader Tikaram Jully on Thursday sparked a controversy by referring to veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as a "second-grade star" who is "past her prime."

Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Congress leader Tikaram Jully on Thursday sparked a controversy by referring to veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as a "second-grade star" saying her time is gone and she has "past her prime."

Jully made the remarks during a discussion in Rajasthan assembly where the Congress leader questioned the benefit of recently-held IIFA event to the state. Jully also questioned government's expenditure, saying, "In the name of IIFA, over Rs 100 crore of public money was spent. If you saw the hoardings, it was only a promotion of IIFA and not of Rajasthan."

"What did Rajasthan get from IIFA? The stars who came for the event did not visit any tourist place in the state," Jully said. "And which big name from the industry appeared? Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, all others were second-grade stars. No other first-grade actor came," he added.

When house members objected to his comments, Jully further stated, "Now, Madhuri Dixit is a second-grade star, her time is gone. She was a star in the times of her movies like 'Dil' and 'Beta'."

He defended his comments saying, "Except for Shah Rukh Khan, no other big actor attended IIFA. What message do you want to give by calling just 5-7 actors? There are categories of actors based on their popularity. The actors who are popular nowadays did not come. There is no doubt that Madhuri Dixit is a good actor, but the time when she was popular has gone."

The recent controversy follows another incident involving Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who faced criticism and backlash for making derogatory remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on social media.

In a now-deleted tweet, Shama wrote, "Fat for a sportsman! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" She later retracted her comments and congratulated the team following India's Champions Trophy victory.

She, however, later retracted her comments and congratulated the team following India's Champions Trophy victory.

