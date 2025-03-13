India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing

India and Kyrgyzstan's special forces are conducting Exercise Khanjar-XII in Tokmok, focusing on counter-terrorism, high-altitude combat, and urban warfare. The drill, featuring India's Parachute Regiment and Kyrgyzstan’s Scorpion Brigade, also fosters cultural ties through Nowruz celebrations.
 

Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid the rugged mountainous landscapes of Tokmok, India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar - XII is underway in full-swing, symbolising the deep-rooted camaraderie between the troops of both the countries. 

The 12th edition of Exercise Khanjar is witnessing the participation of elite troops from India’s Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan’s Scorpion Brigade.

The soldiers are training side by side, focusing on advanced tactics in counter-terrorism and special operations. 

Also read: India's artillery modernisation: Is indigenous innovation powering battlefield readiness? | Explained

“Their shared goal is to refine skills in high-altitude combat, sniping, building intervention, and mountain craft — techniques crucial for operating in complex urban and mountainous environments,” an Indian Army official said. 

 Beyond the intensive drills and field exercises, the special forces are also engaging in rich cultural interactions. 

“The celebration of Nowruz, a significant festival in Kyrgyz culture, provides a unique platform to strengthen bonds on a personal level and deepen mutual understanding.”

Initiated in 2011, it is an annual exercise conducted alternately in both countries.

Began on March 10, the Exercise Khanjar is scheduled to be culminated  on March 23.

The previous edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

Also read: Defence Ministry inks contract Rs 2,906 crore with BEL for Ashwini radar for IAF

