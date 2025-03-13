Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' over Holi-Namaaz row, slams BJP's governance

Read Full Article

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a "Tees Maar Khan". He further stated that CM Yogi loves the number thirty as he uses it in almost every case.

His reaction follows the decision by the local administration in Uttar Pradesh after which several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the Holi festival. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

The SP chief stated that people from all the communities have always celebrated all festivals together.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi to people of the country. This is a festival of colours which brings joy and happiness.

We wish that the Ganga-Yamuna tradition of our country flourishes and people lives together with brotherhood as they have lived since many years. People from all communities have celebrated all festival together. We are connected through festivals and businesses associated with it..."

"On the other hand, our Chief Minister is Tees Maar Khan, because he loves the number of thirty. The number of people died was 30, the economic activity amounted to Rs 30 crores... Nobody can give us the account of Tees Maar Khan except our Chief Minister..." he added.

Speaking on the issue of demolition, the SP chief said that the Supreme Court given directions from time to time but the government is not ready to listen. He further hoped that the Supreme Court would give justice in this matter.

"The Supreme Court has given directions various times. they have given many important observations on the bulldozer action from time to time. Still, the government is not ready to listen. I hope that the Supreme Court will give justice. Even the people are noticing that Constitution is not safe under BJP rule," he said.

Hitting out further, the SP chief said that the BJP will lose "very badly" in the 2027 assembly elections of the state.

He said, "Many things are covered up to hide other things. CM Yogi is saying that the youth got employment by riding their bikes in Prayagraj. If it is so, the, when did government decide to use personal vehicle as commercial? Does this mean that now after 144 years these youths will get employment? No one lies more than the BJP and from time to time some of their allies also support them. They lost in 2024 Lok Sabha elections but they will lose very badly in 2027 elections." (ANI)

