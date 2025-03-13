IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season

Read Full Article

England batter and Delhi Capitals’ new recruit Harry Brook has been banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a period of two years after he decided to withdraw from the upcoming season of the tournament, scheduled to take place on March 22.

After England’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Harry Brook decided to prioritize his commitment to the national team for the upcoming assignments rather than participating in the IPL 2025. England white-ball vice-captain took to his instagram and apologized to Delhi Capitals for his withdrawal from the tournament while stating that he needed time to recover from the gruelling season and prepare for the upcoming assignments.

Harry Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. After withdrawing from the previous season of the IPL to be with his family after the demise of his grandmother, the England batter decided to list himself for the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore and Delhi Capitals acquired his services after bidding wars from Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Now, Brook has faced a setback after pulling out of the IPL for the second season on the trot.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the BCCI has informed the England Cricket Board about Harry Brook being banned from entering the auction for a period of two years as per the new rule by the board.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a source close to the BCCI told The Indian Express.

With this, Harry Brook became the first player in the history of IPL to get banned from participating in the tournament for a period of two years after withdrawing from the upcoming season of the tournament. In the IPL 2024 Auction, Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad due to poor performance in IPL 2023, where he scored just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 21 in 11 matches.

What does the BCCI's new rule regarding 2-year ban says?

Ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL committee had a discussion with the franchises regarding a ban on players for not participating despite getting picked during a meeting at the board’s headquarters. The majority of the franchises accepted the new rule and later, the board implemented it ahead of the auction.

As per the new rule, it says, “Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.”

The rule was officially implemented in September 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to be a little stricter with the players, especially overseas players who had withdrawn from the tournament despite no injuries or any other valid reasons. The likes of Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, and Mark Wood had withdrawn from the tournament in the past.

The new rule promulgated by the BCCI was to ensure that the players entering the auction are committed to the participating in the tournament and thereby, protecting the interests of all the franchises involved in the event and maintaining the integrity of the Indian Premier League.

