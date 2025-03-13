PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Holi greetings, wishing that the festival brings joy, enthusiasm, and strengthens national unity. He emphasized Holi’s role in deepening harmony among citizens and spreading positivity across the nation.
 

PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings for the occasion of Holi, expressing hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

PM Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes to citizens, emphasising the festival's role in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his two-day state visit to Mauritius, on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgool and the people and Government of Mauritius for their warmth and hospitality.

PM Modi also shared highlights from the second day of his visit, which included attending the Mauritius National Day parade in Port Louis and offering prayers at the sacred Ganga Talao. People had lined up the roads for kilometres as PM Modi went to the Ganga Talao in Mauritius, to catch a glimpse of him.

Also read: From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday returned to the national capital, after concluding his two-day state visit to Mauritius.
On Wednesday, during the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Mauritius' highest civilian award by President Dharam Gokhool. This marked the second time PM Modi was invited as the Chief Guest for Mauritius' National Day, the first being in 2015. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Ganga Talao and mixed holy water brought from Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

In addition, PM Modi received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, the highest national award of Mauritius. Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving heavy rain, to witness PM Modi accept the award on the National Day.

Also read: In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

