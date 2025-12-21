A 90-year-old man was killed after a gravel-laden dumper overturned near his home in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The driver fled the scene, while police seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.

Life can change in an instant, often without warning. A tragic incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has once again highlighted the unpredictability of fate and the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on public roads. A 90-year-old man lost his life after a gravel-laden dumper overturned on him while he was sitting outside his home, peacefully enjoying the winter sun.

Elderly Man Identified As Girraj Sharma

The deceased has been identified as Girraj Sharma (90), a resident of Gwalior. According to reports, Sharma was seated outside his house when the dumper suddenly lost control and toppled over him. The impact proved fatal, and he died on the spot, leaving family members and local residents in shock.

Dumper Loses Control Near Construction Site

Preliminary information suggested that the dumper, which was loaded with gravel, lost balance after a tyre burst near a construction site. Later, it was confirmed that the vehicle sank into a pit before overturning, crushing the elderly man beneath it. What had been a calm and ordinary afternoon turned into a scene of devastation within seconds.

Driver Abandons Vehicle And Flees The Scene

Following the accident, the dumper driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. Local residents immediately alerted the police. Personnel from the Bahodapur police station reached the scene and, with the help of locals, retrieved the body from beneath the overturned dumper.

Family members of the deceased also rushed to the location after being informed of the incident.

Police Action Underway, Driver Being Traced

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Parihar confirmed that the dumper overturned after sinking into a pit near the construction site. He stated that the elderly man died after being crushed under the gravel.

“The body has been sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family. The dumper has been seized, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver,” he said.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Social Media Reacts To Tragic Incident

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users raising concerns over road safety, overloaded vehicles, and poor infrastructure.

One user commented: “ Overloaded trucks not one truck in India follows the Tare weight ratings.”

Second user commented: ” Not the tire burst; the main reason is the caving-in of the berm.”

Third user Commenetd: “It appears that the road was dug for some underground work like laying of pipes or cables and was yet to be repaired. But the driver choose a short cut or a different route so as to avoid police since he may not have had the required documents. The driver is at fault.”

Fourth user commented: “pot hole ignored, filled with water, resulted in tragedy.”

Rising Concerns Over Heavy Vehicle Safety

The tragic death of a nonagenarian has once again underlined serious concerns regarding the movement of heavy vehicles in residential areas, road maintenance, and the enforcement of safety norms. Local residents have urged authorities to take stricter action to prevent similar incidents in the future.