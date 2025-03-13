Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know

The Lilavati Hospital trust has accused former trustees of siphoning Rs 1,500 crore and performing black magic rituals. Multiple FIRs have been filed, with the Economic Offences Wing and Enforcement Directorate investigating financial fraud and occult practices.

Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

Mumbai's prestigious Lilavati Hospital has been rocked by serious allegations of financial misappropriation and occult practices, with the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) filing multiple complaints against its former trustees.

The trust has accused them of siphoning over Rs 1,500 crore and even performing black magic rituals on hospital premises, according to a forensic audit report.

Also read: Tamil Nadu drops rupee symbol in Budget logo, fuels fresh language debate with Centre

The trust has lodged complaints with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Bandra Police Station, leading to multiple FIRs, reports The Times of India. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has also begun investigating a ₹85 crore cheating case against three former trustees, who allegedly used fake documents to gain control of the trust and misused hospital funds for personal legal expenses under the guise of medical equipment procurement.

According to Permanent Resident Trustee Prashant Mehta, the forensic audit—conducted by Chetan Dalal Investigation and Management Services and ADB and Associates—found more than Rs 1,500 crore was siphoned off by former trustees, most of whom are NRIs residing in Dubai and Belgium. The TOI report said that the audit uncovered multiple financial irregularities, including Rs 1,200 crore allegedly misappropriated through illegal third-party hospital procurement deals.

Also read: Fire at Connaught Place restaurant in Delhi injures six, LPG leak suspected (WATCH)

Adding an eerie twist to the case, Mehta claimed black magic rituals were conducted on the hospital premises. “We discovered more than seven urns containing human hair and skulls, indicating occult practices,” he said. The trust has also filed a fourth complaint in the Bandra Magistrate Court specifically regarding these rituals.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing is investigating the financial fraud, and the Enforcement Directorate has been requested to probe these allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“We are committed to upholding the integrity of Lilavati Hospital and ensuring that funds meant for healthcare services are used solely for the benefit of patients,” Mehta stated, vowing to hold all involved individuals accountable.

Also read: Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says job creation is key to ending poverty

