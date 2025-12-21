Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised PM Modi's 'momentous' visit for a 'Viksit Assam'. Modi blamed Congress for neglecting industries, launched a new fertiliser project in Namrup, and inaugurated a new Guwahati airport terminal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he concluded his two-day visit on Sunday. Assam CM called the visit a "momentous for our state in our stride towards a Viksit Assam." In a post on 'X', Assam CM Sarma said, "As Adarniya Shri @narendramodiJi departs from Assam, I joined my colleagues to see off our Hon'ble Prime Minister, expressing heartfelt gratitude to him. The past 2 days have been momentous for our State in our stride towards a Viksit Assam."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Slams Congress for Neglect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Namrup, said the "double-engine government", led by the BJP at the centre and the state, was resolving long-pending problems created by the Congress in Assam, alleging years of neglect of Namrup's fertilizer units. PM Modi said that Congress governments failed to modernise old factories, leading to the shutdown of several industrial units in the region."Just think, why is work for the welfare of farmers only happening after the BJP government came to power?... The technology in the old factories became outdated, and the Congress governments paid no attention to it. Many units of Namrup kept shutting down because of this," the Prime Minister said.

He added that Congress never found solutions to these issues and remained indifferent to the problems faced by farmers and workers."Congress never found a solution to this problem. They were nonchalant. Our double-engine government is solving those problems too that were created by the Congress," PM Modi said.

New Fertiliser Project to Boost Region

During his visit to Assam, PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup, Dibrugarh district.

The project, with an estimated investment of over Rs 10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare.

Guwahati Airport Gets New Terminal, Statue

On Saturday, PM inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi at the entrance of the new terminal complex, paying tribute to the iconic leader and the first Chief Minister of Assam. (ANI)