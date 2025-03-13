Blatant Irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees

Read Full Article

The 30th Annual Climate Summit in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is facing intense criticism for the way it is handling the event. Thousands of trees at the heart of the "Earth's lungs" have been chopped down to make way for attendees, sparking global outrage. The irony is hard to ignore, an environmental conference aimed at protecting the planet is, instead, contributing to its destruction.

A Highway carved through the heart of the Amazon

At the center of the controversy is the construction of a four-lane highway leading to Belém, the host city of COP30. Dubbed "Avenida Liberdade" or "Avenue of Liberty," the 13-kilometer (8-mile) stretch is being built to accommodate more than 50,000 visitors, including world leaders and climate activists.

For years, the highway project was stalled due to concerns over its environmental impact. But with the summit approaching, authorities rushed its approval, clearing vast sections of the Amazon rainforest to make way for the road. This is part of a broader effort to modernize Belém, which includes expanding the airport, redeveloping the port for cruise ships, and constructing new hotels.

For locals like Claudio Verequete, the consequences have been devastating. Standing near a barren patch of land where towering açaí trees once flourished, he watches as bulldozers tear through what was once a thriving ecosystem, reported BBC.

Verequete, who depended on açaí harvesting for his livelihood, has received no compensation from the government. He worries that the new road will invite further deforestation, opening the door for commercial expansion.

Brazilian officials have defended the project, calling it "sustainable." Adler Silveira, the state's infrastructure secretary, has pointed to bike lanes, wildlife crossings, and solar-powered lighting as measures to minimize environmental damage. But for conservationists and locals, such assurances do little to justify the destruction of one of the world’s most crucial ecosystems.

The Amazon rainforest plays a key role in absorbing carbon dioxide and maintaining biodiversity. Scientists have warned for decades that preserving the Amazon is essential in combating climate change. Yet, the very event meant to tackle environmental issues is accelerating the damage.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called COP30 “a COP in the Amazon, not a COP about the Amazon,” arguing that hosting the event in the region will highlight the challenges it faces. However, critics say the contradiction is glaring.

As bulldozers continue to rip through the rainforest, the debate intensifies.

