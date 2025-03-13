Tamil Nadu drops rupee symbol in Budget logo, fuels fresh language debate with Centre

Read Full Article

Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has replaced the rupee symbol (₹) symbol with the Tamil letter 'Ru' (ரூ) in the logo for the state Budget 2025-26, reigniting a debate over linguistic identity.

The decision marks the first time a state has omitted the national currency symbol from an official document, further deepening Tamil Nadu’s ongoing linguistic and political tussle with the central government.

A symbolic shift amid a broader language row

Stalin, in a post on X, unveiled the Budget teaser, emphasizing inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu under the Dravidian Model—a term often used by the ruling DMK to highlight its governance ideology. The Budget’s official logo notably lacked the rupee symbol, which is inspired by the Devanagari letter ‘Ra’ and the Roman ‘R’. Instead, it featured ‘Ru’ from the Tamil word ‘Rubai’ (ரூபாய்), meaning rupees.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s continued opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula, both of which the DMK sees as attempts to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

A break from precedent

Unlike previous Tamil Nadu budgets, which prominently displayed the rupee symbol—including the 2023-24 Budget, which followed the national standard—this year’s departure is a clear assertion of linguistic identity.

Notably, the rupee symbol was originally designed by Udaya Kumar, a professor at IIT-Guwahati, and was adopted by the Indian government in 2010 as a national standard.

This is the latest in a series of moves by the DMK government reinforcing Tamil identity and resisting what it perceives as cultural centralization. The state has a long history of opposing Hindi imposition, dating back to the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s, which played a key role in shaping Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Political reactions and implications

The omission of the rupee symbol has sparked mixed reactions. Tamil language activists and Dravidian scholars have welcomed it as a step towards linguistic empowerment, while critics see it as an unnecessary deviation from national symbols. Opposition leaders and BJP-affiliated groups have criticized the move, accusing the DMK of politicizing language for electoral gains.

As Tamil Nadu’s finance minister prepares to present the Budget on March 14, the symbolic shift in the logo is already making headlines, setting the stage for yet another confrontation between the state and the Centre over language and identity.

