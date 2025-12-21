PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced concerns about increased migration and crime in J&K after 2019, stating people are in distress. She also criticized a plan to build a security forces complex in a residential area of Pulwama.

Concerns over Migration and Crime in Jammu

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed concern about rising migration to Jammu and Kashmir, citing crime in the state. Speaking with reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said, "After 2019 (Abrogation of Article 370), many difficulties have arisen. People are coming to Jammu from outside, and crime has increased."

"The people of Jammu are becoming victims of distress day by day, and therefore, we wanted to hear the people's concerns. We wanted to know what people are thinking... We wanted to hear from the people what PDP can do to improve the conditions of the people," she said.

Security Complex in Pulwama Criticized

Earlier, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti raised concerns about the construction of a security forces complex in Pulwama. She said that there will be conflict when security forces start living in residential areas.

"Jammu and Kashmir is going through a difficult time, especially since 2019... Yesterday, I visited Pulwama. In the middle of the village, there is a hill with extremely fertile land... Suddenly, a decision has been made to construct a complex for security forces there. We already have less land. We also bought a bill in the assembly to save the land here for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

"When security forces start living in residential areas, there will be a conflict... I request that CM Omar Abdullah look into this matter," Mufti added.

PDP Bill on Property Rights

PDP has introduced a bill in Jammu and Kashmir to legalise the property rights of residents who have constructed and lived in houses on state-owned, common, and other lands for decades. (ANI)