J&K's Doda and Udhampur districts have launched a three-day Pulse Polio Immunisation drive. Doda aims to vaccinate 70,000 children under five, while Udhampur targets over 86,000, deploying thousands of health workers for the campaign.

Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive Launched in Doda

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh, inaugurated 'Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation' (IPPI) Programme-2025 at the OPD Block of Government Medical College (GMC), Doda on Sunday. He urged parents to ensure that their children are given these two drops.

DC Harvinder Singh said, "Today on the occasion of National Immunisation Day, in every PHC, hospital teams have been deployed at transit points. Pulse Polio campaign is starting today and will go on for three days. We have started with the associated hospital, GMC Doda. I hope more and more people benefit from this. I would urge parents that kids who are below the age of 5 should be given these two drops. The campaign will run for two more days. More than 1000 teams will go door to door from tomorrow to ensure all children are covered under this campaign. They will cover more than 1 lakh households. We are aiming that 70,000 children would be covered."

Udhampur Launches Parallel Polio Drive

The Udhampur health department announced on Thursday that a Pulse Polio Immunisation drive will be conducted from December 21 to 23. Shedding light on the specifications of the drive, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Manhas told ANI, "For the drive, we have set up 535 pulse polio booths in the district and deployed 144 teams. Our target is to vaccinate 86,192 children under the age of five. We have also deployed 2148 people at the booths."

He stated that the health department will conduct door-to-door activities on 22 and 23 December, during which workers will administer the polio vaccine to the remaining children. The vaccine will reach remote areas by Saturday evening, ensuring they are well covered.

Context: India's Polio-Free Status and Regional Risks

Though India itself has been polio-free for years, India's neighbours, Afghanistan and Pakistan, are the last two countries where wild poliovirus transmission remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation. Pakistan has confirmed 38 cases until October 2025, while Afghanistan confirmed 9, as of October. Despite India's success (last case in 2011), children in India are vulnerable if the virus is imported from these endemic areas. (ANI)