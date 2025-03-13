Telangana SHOCKER! Man thrashes wife, kills her for refusing to cook mutton curry

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed his wife in a fit of rage allegedly after she refused to cook mutton curry in Upparagudem village, Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old M. Kalavathi, died after a violent altercation with her husband, M. Balu, an agricultural laborer. According to Seerole sub-inspector Ch. Nagesh, Balu had brought home mutton and insisted that his wife prepare it. When Kalavathi refused, a heated argument erupted between the couple, quickly escalating into violence.

Blinded by fury, Balu grabbed a stick and thrashed his wife, delivering a fatal blow to her head. Kalavathi succumbed to the injury on the spot. Authorities later transported her body to Mahabubabad Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Local police have taken Balu into custody and launched an investigation into the crime.

