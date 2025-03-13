Telangana SHOCKER! Man thrashes wife, kills her for refusing to cook mutton curry

A man brutally killed his wife in a fit of rage allegedly after she refused to cook mutton curry in Upparagudem village, Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Tuesday.

Telangana SHOCKER! Man thrashes wife, kills her for refusing to cook mutton curry shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed his wife in a fit of rage allegedly after she refused to cook mutton curry in Upparagudem village, Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old M. Kalavathi, died after a violent altercation with her husband, M. Balu, an agricultural laborer. According to Seerole sub-inspector Ch. Nagesh, Balu had brought home mutton and insisted that his wife prepare it. When Kalavathi refused, a heated argument erupted between the couple, quickly escalating into violence.

Also read: Scientist on dialysis dies after brutal assault by neighbor over parking dispute in Punjab's Mohali (WATCH)

Blinded by fury, Balu grabbed a stick and thrashed his wife, delivering a fatal blow to her head. Kalavathi succumbed to the injury on the spot. Authorities later transported her body to Mahabubabad Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Local police have taken Balu into custody and launched an investigation into the crime. 

Also read: 'Why should I speak Marathi?': Airtel store employee's clash with customer goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Second-grade actor, her time is gone': Congress MLA's remark on Madhuri Dixit sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Second-grade actor, her time is gone': Congress MLA’s remark on Madhuri Dixit sparks row (WATCH)

Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know ddr

Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' over Holi-Namaaz row, slams BJP's governance vkp

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' over Holi-Namaaz row, slams BJP's governance

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother shares pic from day of his death, alleges 'murder conspiracy' shk

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother shares pic from day of his death, alleges 'murder conspiracy'

Fire at Connaught Place restaurant in Delhi injures six, LPG leak suspected (WATCH) ddr

Fire at Connaught Place restaurant in Delhi injures six, LPG leak suspected (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Healthy Gujiya Recipe No Maida No Sugar for Holi Celebration iwh

Diabetic-Friendly Gujiya Recipe: No Maida, No Sugar Holi Treat

After wedding gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her Rs 50 lakhs engagement ring to THIS RBA

After wedding gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her Rs 50 lakhs engagement ring to THIS

Tejasswi Prakash Modern Blouse Designs for Festive Season 2025 iwh

Tejasswi Prakash Inspired Blouse Designs for Festive Season

Blatant irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees vkp

Blatant Irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees

Trendy Toe Ring Designs: Elevate Your Feet with New Fashion iwh

Trendy Toe Ring Designs: Elevate Your Feet with New Fashion

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Video Icon
Former Wall Street Journal Reporter Asra Nomani Reveals Plight of Minorities in Pakistan

Former Wall Street Journal Reporter Asra Nomani Reveals Plight of Minorities in Pakistan

Video Icon
'My Career Was Destroyed': Last Hindu Cricketer for Pak, Danish Kaneria Shares Plight of Minorities

'My Career Was Destroyed': Last Hindu Cricketer for Pak, Danish Kaneria Shares Plight of Minorities

Video Icon