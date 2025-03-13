OYO to offer 2000 free stays from March 13-18 to celebrate Holi & India's Champions Trophy victory

Riding on the wave of India's spectacular ICC Champions Trophy victory and the festive spirit of Holi, OYO has announced an exciting offer to celebrate with its guests.

OYO to offer 2000 free stays from March 13-18 to celebrate Holi & India's Champions Trophy victory shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 13, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Riding on the wave of India's spectacular ICC Champions Trophy victory and the festive spirit of Holi, OYO has announced an exciting offer to celebrate with its guests. As part of this limited-time campaign, OYO will be giving away 2000 free stays every day at its more than 1000 premium company-serviced hotels across India. The hotel brands included as part of this scheme include Townhouse and Collection O properties.

The offer is valid from March 13 to 18, 2025, giving travelers the chance to experience OYO's premium hospitality completely free of charge. Guests can redeem their complimentary stay by entering the coupon code CHAMPIONS while booking through the OYO app or website. A total of 2,000 free stays will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing thousands of travelers to enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay at no cost.

Unlike other OYO properties, company serviced hotels stand out for their high-quality services, modern interiors, and enhanced guest experience. These hotels are carefully curated and managed directly by OYO to ensure superior comfort, top-tier amenities, and impeccable service. Whether guests are celebrating India's cricket triumph, enjoying Holi festivities, or simply planning a getaway, this offer allows them to experience a seamless and elevated stay.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO said, "India's ICC Champions Trophy victory is a defining moment of national pride, made even more special with Holi around the corner. At OYO, we want to extend this celebration by offering travelers a premium and comfortable hospitality experience at our company-serviced hotels. With this unique campaign, OYO reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality while joining the nation in celebrating its cricketing glory".

For more details and to book your stay, visit www.oyorooms.com or download the OYO app today.

About OYO

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate approximately 1.75 lakh hotels and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of March 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing ddr

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing

'Second-grade actor, her time is gone': Congress MLA's remark on Madhuri Dixit sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Second-grade actor, her time is gone': Congress MLA’s remark on Madhuri Dixit sparks row (WATCH)

Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know ddr

Hair and skulls in 7 urns: Rs 1,500 crore fraud and 'black magic' at Lilavati Hospital. All you need to know

Telangana SHOCKER! Man thrashes wife, kills her for refusing to cook mutton curry shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Man thrashes wife, kills her for refusing to cook mutton curry

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' over Holi-Namaaz row, slams BJP's governance vkp

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' over Holi-Namaaz row, slams BJP's governance

Recent Stories

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing ddr

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing

I dont know Anant Radhika Merchant Kim Kardashian on Ambani wedding here what she said RBA

'I don’t know Anant, Radhika Merchant': Kim Kardashian on Ambani wedding; here's what she said

IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Likely wicketkeepers for each team HRD

IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Predicting wicketkeepers for each team

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy? gcw

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy?

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market ddr

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Video Icon
Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Video Icon