MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir's reunion at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding sets internet buzzing

Former India captains and two-time World Cup winners MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were among the high-profile guests who were invited by Rishabh Pant for his sister Sakshi Pant’s wedding at the grand ITC hotel, Savoy in Mussorrie on Wednesday, March 12.

Sakshi Pant tied the knot with London-based businessman Ankit Choudhary in a grand wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and relatives. The couple got engaged in London in January 2024, where MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni attended the engagement ceremony. Rishabh Pant invited some of his closest friends from Indian cricket, including the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Nitish Rana, Gautam Gambhir and a few others.

However, what stole the attention was the rare reunion of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding. Gambhir arrived in Dehradun and drove to Mussorrie to attend Sakshi Pant and Ankit Choudhary’s wedding celebrations. Dhoni arrived in Dehradun from Delhi on Monday and attended the sangeet ceremony of Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakhi. Gautam Gambhir did not attend the sangeet ceremony as he landed in Delhi after India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir excited the fans with their reunion at the wedding celebrations of Sakshi Pant and Ankit Choudhary. In a picture that went viral on social media, two Indian cricket stalwarts can be seen posing with newlywed couple, Rishabh Pant and his mother Saroj Pant. The picture was clicked by photojournalist Pallav Paliwa, who has been given the responsibility of covering the high-profile wedding ceremony.

The picture of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir together in a frame quickly gained traction on social media. The picture was shared across all social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens expressing their excitement over the rare reunion of the two cricketing legends.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir played pivotal roles in helping the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Dhoni was a brain behind India’s success in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2007, while Gautam Gambhir was the star performer as he played an innings of 75 off 54 balls to help the side post a total of 157/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out Pakistan for 152 in the final.

In the 2011 ODI World Cup final, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni anchored India’s innings with a crucial 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gambhir played an innings of 97 off 122 balls, while MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls, including a winning six at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Though Gambhir and Dhoni were longtime teammates, but equation around them has always sparked speculation, especially after Gambhir’s comments on MS Dhoni’s contribution in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Recently, Gautam Gambhir added third ICC title and first as a head coach after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, continues to play IPL after retiring from international cricket in 2020 and he is in quest to win the sixth IPL title of his career with Chennai Super Kings this season.

