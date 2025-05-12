India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: IndiGo flight returns to Delhi amid Pakistani drone sightings in Amritsar, in-flight video goes viral (WATCH)

An IndiGo flight reportedly returned to Delhi due to blackout SOP and suspected Pakistani drone activity in Amritsar, Punjab.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India engages with Pakistani drones in J&K's Samba, Army says nothing to be alarmed
Red streaks filled skies again on Monday, as a number of Pakistani drones were seen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba which were intercepted by Indian air defense systems.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pak-sponsored terror, nuclear blackmail won't be tolerated: Top 10 highlights from PM Modi's Operation Sindoor address
PM Modi, in his first address after Operation Sindoor, declared zero tolerance for terrorism and warned Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, reaffirming India’s right to act decisively against terror. Here are top 10 highlights from PM Modi's address:
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Destroyed terrorism headquarters, left Pakistan scared': PM Modi in first address to nation post Operation Sindoor (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation following Operation Sindoor, warning Pakistan against further provocation. He said 'I want to congratulate and salute our security forces.'
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan's epic editing fail! ISPR's botched video of IAF's Vyomika Singh exposes desperate propaganda (WATCH)
Pakistan's army media wing ISPR released a poorly edited video of IAF officer Vyomika Singh, attempting to manipulate her statement from the Operation Sindoor briefing. India has called out the crude misinformation attempt.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'I used trade to stop it' (WATCH)
US President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for helping broker the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, revealing that he used trade as leverage to de-escalate the rising military tensions
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's trolling over ceasefire: Politicians unite in rare backing
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri faced online trolling after announcing the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Political leaders, diplomats, and civil bodies have condemned the abuse, especially targeting Misri's family, calling it shameful and unacceptable.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks end, official outcome awaited
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a meeting on Monday evening, two days after both sides agreed to a ceasefire following Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Kerala: Man held for posing as PMO official to seek INS Vikrant’s location, cites mental illness
A Kozhikode man, Mujeeb Rahman, was arrested for impersonating a PMO official and inquiring about INS Vikrant's location during Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'De-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts critical': Australia welcomes India-Pakistan understanding
Wong's reappointment as Australia's Foreign Minister comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured victory in the elections.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Without fear, there is no peace': Air Marshal quotes Ramcharitmanas in briefing on India's response to Pakistan (WATCH)
Air Marshal AK Bharti quoted a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to stress that peace needs strength, not just diplomacy. He praised India’s air defence systems and warned Pakistan of a firm military response if provoked again.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan Army chose to back terrorists, losses their responsibility: Indian Air DGMO (WATCH)
Air Marshal AK Bharti said that while India's primary objective was to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan's military chose to protect these elements, forcing India to expand its response.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Indian Navy maintaining relentless surveillance to neutralise emerging threats: Vice Admiral AN Pramod
Vice Admiral AN Pramod said Navy is maintaining relentless surveillance to neutralise emerging threats. During Operation Sindoor, India’s layered air defence system thwarted Pakistani threats, showcasing precision strikes on terror infrastructure.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan had no chance against India’s multi-layered defence system: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai praised India’s multi-layered air defence system, saying Pakistan had no chance of breaching it during their May 9–10 attacks. He credited advanced tech, BSF efforts, and coordinated defence responses.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Op Sindoor: Did India strike Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills? IAF gives KEY update (WATCH)
IAF confirms no strike on Pakistan's Kirana Hills nuclear site during Operation Sindoor, targeting only terrorist infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Indian Army shares proof of Pakistani mirage destroyed in Operation Sindoor (WATCH)
Indian Army on Monday confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was brought down during Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'From Ashes to Ashes...': DGMO Ghai taunts Pakistan with cricket analogy, calls Virat Kohli his 'favourite' (WATCH)
DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai uses a cricket analogy referencing Virat Kohli and the Ashes to highlight India’s layered defence response during Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Targeted length and breadth of Pakistan': India reveals the air defence systems used in Op Sindoor
In a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s military leadership disclosed that the country’s integrated air command and control architecture played a decisive role in thwarting Pakistan’s multi-pronged military offensives.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Op Sindoor: Pak spy using Indian WhatsApp number, posing as defence officer to get info from journalists
Pakistan’s intelligence operatives (PIO) are reportedly reaching out to Indian journalists and civilians, pretending to be Indian defence officials, seeking information about the ongoing Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'India showed it all, Pak has zero evidence': Pak journalist's take on Op Sindoor goes viral (WATCH)
A video of a Pakistani journalist has caught attention online as he says Islamabad has no concrete evidence to support its claims against India post Operation Sindoor.