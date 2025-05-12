Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation following Operation Sindoor, warning Pakistan against further provocation. He said 'I want to congratulate and salute our security forces.'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation amid heightened military tensions with Pakistan, days after India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The PM said, "We dismantled Pakistan’s capabilities within the first three days—so decisively that they were left appealing to the world and pleading for dialogue," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “By the time their DGMO reached out to us on the afternoon of May 10th, our forces had already neutralised their terror camps. It was Pakistan that came requesting talks.”

PM Modi said, "We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

The Prime Minister said India’s security forces have shown "unshakable resolve" in the face of terror threats, and warned that any further provocation would invite an even harsher response. “India has changed. Our patience is not our weakness. We will protect our people at all costs,” he said.

He said, “We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield and this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension... During this operation, the authenticity of our 'Made in India' weapons was proved...We all should remain united against all types of terrorism. Our unity is our biggest strength.”

“When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorist organisations but their courage also shook. Terrorist sites like Bhawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites...”, he added.

His address came just hours after senior defence officials revealed operational details of India’s precision strikes and presented proof of Pakistan’s support to terror networks operating across the Line of Control (LoC).

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted nine major terrorist infrastructure hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to Indian defence sources, over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes. The military offensive was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence in Delhi, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

Sources present at the meeting quoted the Prime Minister as saying, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega (If they fire bullets, we will respond with cannons).” The comment reflected a clear message of deterrence amid mounting international calls for restraint.

The Indian and Pakistani militaries have since agreed to a ceasefire across land, sea, and air. The understanding was reached during a phone call between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on Saturday. The next round of talks is scheduled for May 12.

PM Modi also reiterated that India’s decisions on national security would remain sovereign and free from external pressure. According to government sources, while speaking to US Senator JD Vance over the weekend, the Prime Minister asserted that India's response to any Pakistani provocation would be determined solely by its own interests.

Meanwhile, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) and official defence spokespersons have been actively countering a wave of misinformation released by Pakistan’s military media wing, ISPR. This includes fake videos and false claims such as Indian strikes on Amritsar and Nankana Sahib — all of which have been debunked.

As tensions de-escalate under a US-brokered ceasefire, PM Modi’s address aimed to assure the nation that India stands firm, prepared, and determined to crush terrorism — with or without external support.