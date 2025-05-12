Red streaks filled skies again on Monday, as a number of Pakistani drones were seen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba which were intercepted by Indian air defense systems.

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday, red streaks filled skies again, as a number of Pakistani drones were seen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba which were intercepted by Indian air defense systems.

The Indian Army said that the drones are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed.

“Comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector. They are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed,” Army Sources said.

Samba was among the places near the border, where India intercepted Pakistani drones on May 8. Drones were also spotted in Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Amritsar and Pathankot a few days back, amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

There were also reports of suspected drone sightings from multiple locations in Punjab, with sirens being sounded in Amritsar.

A blackout was initiated and siren was sounded in Amritsar as a precautionary measure by the authorities following recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed. In retaliation, India launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and POK a fortnight later, which led to the killing of over 100 terrorists.

A day after Operation Sindoor was launched, Pakistani drones and missiles targeted several Army bases in India, further escalating tensions between the two countries.