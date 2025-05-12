Pakistan's army media wing ISPR released a poorly edited video of IAF officer Vyomika Singh, attempting to manipulate her statement from the Operation Sindoor briefing. India has called out the crude misinformation attempt.

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions between two nuclear-armed nations, Pakistan has released a video which has a number cuts and jumps to manipulate the Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander, Vyomika Singh’s statement – one of the faces of Operation Sindoor press briefing.

The video which has been released by Pakistan Army’s media wing – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is part of their agenda to deceive the international community and media.

Apart from cuts and jumps, the video’s background randomly changed at 2 minutes 21 seconds, which reflects that ISPR’s poor skills at cropping and stitching the visuals. It has been learnt that Vyomika Singh’s video was altered to suit their propaganda machinery.

It exposed Pakistan’s lack of skills even in editing the video without fault. As it showed that the jumps and misses in the video showed that it had been poorly altered.

Ever since the launch of “Operation Sindoor”, Pakistan’s ISPR has been involved in spreading misinformation and disinformation warfare, including that Indian armed forces fired missiles on Amritsar.

Apart from launching a series of misinformation, half-truths and lies, Pakistan tried to sow discord in India and subsequently wanted to earn the world's sympathy.

However, India’s Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check wing has been countering all their misinformation and concocted lies.

Among the biggest lies which were peddled by Pakistan, include Indian armed forces targeted Amritsar and the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.