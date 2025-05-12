Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri faced online trolling after announcing the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Political leaders, diplomats, and civil bodies have condemned the abuse, especially targeting Misri's family, calling it shameful and unacceptable.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who announced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on May 10, has become the target of vicious trolling on social media. The attacks intensified after he led the press briefing that confirmed both countries had agreed to immediately stop all military actions on land, air, and sea.

What shocked many was that the online abuse went beyond criticism. Misri’s family members, especially his daughter, were targeted with personal attacks and even doxxing—her private contact details were posted online. This has triggered widespread outrage across political lines, with many demanding immediate action.

NCW, diplomats call trolling ‘unacceptable’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly condemned the online harassment. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called it a ‘grossly irresponsible act’ and said, “Personal attacks on family members of senior civil servants are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible.” She urged people to choose dignity and responsible conduct.

The Association of Indian Diplomats, a body of retired diplomats, issued a formal statement on Monday. “The trolling and doxxing of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family is appalling and completely unacceptable. He is an outstanding professional with an impeccable record. Strict action needs to be taken against those responsible,” the statement said.

Political support pours in

Several political leaders also came to Misri’s defence. Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao posted a strong message on X, “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down.”

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke up, saying, “Mr Vikram Misri is a decent, honest, hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive. They shouldn’t be blamed for decisions taken by the political leadership.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote a long post in Hindi on X. He warned that such incidents lower the morale of honest officers. “It is the government's responsibility to make decisions—not individual officers. Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abuse against Misri and his family. But neither the BJP government nor its ministers have come forward to protect his honour or take action against those posting such content,” Yadav said.

Left parties slam government silence

Left parties also condemned the trolling and questioned the government’s silence.

The CPI(M) posted on X, “Why is the government silent? Shame on the trolls,” sharing a report highlighting the abuse against Misri’s daughter.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of CPI(M) called Misri ‘one of the finest officers’ in the country.

“Not surprised by the hate heaped on one of the finest officers. If some are unhappy about the ceasefire, they should question their leaders who misled them with hawkish postures,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) said Misri was being targeted for simply stating that “terrorists want to divide India on communal lines, and people of India defeated that with unity.”

“It’s clear who hates our unity and democracy,” the party added.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML), asked why Misri was being attacked for implementing a decision made by the Prime Minister.

“Faced with relentless abusive trolling by the jingoistic right wing, India's Foreign Secretary had to protect his X handle. Why troll the FS for a decision taken by the PM?” he said.

Misri’s ceasefire role

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, took over as Foreign Secretary on July 15, 2024. He has served in several Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America and previously worked in the Prime Minister’s Office and with two former foreign ministers, I.K. Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee.

In the days before the ceasefire, Misri was the government’s key spokesperson. During a press conference on May 10, he announced that the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan had spoken and agreed to a ceasefire. The next round of talks happened today in the evening.

The ceasefire came after four days of intense military exchanges, including drone and missile strikes, that brought India and Pakistan dangerously close to war. US President Donald Trump later claimed that the truce had been “mediated” by the United States, a statement India has not officially confirmed.

Despite the political pressure and online abuse, Misri has continued to carry out his duties. But as one senior diplomat said privately, “If this is how we treat our top diplomats during a crisis, what message are we sending to the world?”