New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Penny on Monday welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan, emphasisng the importance of de-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts for regional peace and security. Wong spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to encourage respect for the ceasefire terms. India targeted nine locations, including terrorist training camps and logistical hubs associated with militant groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan responded with false propaganda, claiming to have shot down Indian fighter jets and attacked Indian bases. However, these claims were later debunked.



"I know many Australians are concerned by recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. I've spoken with @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50 to welcome the ceasefire and urge respect for its terms. De-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts are critical to regional peace & security," Wong wrote on X.



Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan relations, with both countries engaging in a series of military actions and counter-actions.

India launched a joint military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, 2025. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 people.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar shared a post on X, congratulating Wong on her reappointment as as Australia's Foreign Minister. During their conversation, they discussed recent developments and emphasized the importance of zero tolerance against terrorism amid India, Pakistan tensions. Further, Jaishankar expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening the multifaceted “India-Australia Dosti.”

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to talk to @SenatorWong of Australia. Extended warm congratulations on her reappointment. Discussed recent developments and the importance of zero tolerance against terrorism. Look forward to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Australia Dosti."





Wong's reappointment as Australia's Foreign Minister comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured victory in the elections. Albanese has unveiled his ministers for the second term and named former communications minister Michelle Rowland as attorney-general after Mark Dreyfus was removed from the front bench due to factional negotiations, ABC News reported.



West Australian and Muslim MP Anne Aly will be promoted to cabinet, after fellow Muslim MP Ed Husic was sidelined along with Dreyfus last week, ABC News reported. Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Richard Marles, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Education Minister Jason Clare, will continue to hold their portfolios.



Albanese is the first Prime Minister in Australia in more than two decades to secure back-to-back election victories, the first since John Howard, Al Jazeera reported.