Pak-sponsored terror, nuclear blackmail won't be tolerated: Top 10 highlights from PM Modi's Operation Sindoor address
PM Modi, in his first address after Operation Sindoor, declared zero tolerance for terrorism and warned Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, reaffirming India’s right to act decisively against terror. Here are top 10 highlights from PM Modi's address:
1. Tribute to India's Nari Shakti
PM Modi began his speech by dedicating the success of Operation Sindoor to India's women. Referring to the Pahalgam attack, where women saw their loved ones brutally murdered, he said, "Today, I dedicate this valour to every mother, sister, and daughter of the country."
2. Terror outfits now fear India's response
The Prime Minister sent a stern warning to all terror groups, saying every terrorist now knows “what happens when they try to wipe off the sindoor from the foreheads of our women.” He emphasized that India has shown both restraint and strength in equal measure.
3. Pakistan's 'universities of terror' targeted
PM Modi publicly named Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke as “universities of terror” and said India's retaliation destroyed many such terror bases. “They tried to erase our women’s sindoor, so we erased their terror headquarters,” he declared.
4. Operation Sindoor crosses 100 kills
Confirming the scale of the strike, PM Modi said Indian forces had eliminated over 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor. The strikes targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoK, showing India’s ability to deliver precise and powerful responses.
5. Pakistan's army is no match for India
PM Modi contrasted the hollow bravado of the Pakistani military with the professionalism and power of Indian armed forces. “Pakistan may prepare to attack the border, but we will strike them at the heart,” he said.
6. Pakistan begged for ceasefire
Calling Pakistan’s outreach ‘an act of desperation’, PM Modi revealed that it was Pakistan that pleaded for peace after sustaining heavy damage. He confirmed that the ceasefire is an understanding, not a formal agreement, and India retains full operational control.
7. Operation Sindoor is not over
The Prime Minister made it clear that Operation Sindoor will continue. “Every piece of land where terrorism is nurtured—India’s army can reach there. And it will,” he said, warning of further strikes if provoked.
8. A new normal in India’s security policy
“This is not the age of war, but it is also not the age of terrorism,” PM Modi declared. He said India’s response has now created a “new normal” where terrorism will always face immediate and decisive retaliation.
9. Trade and talks cannot go hand-in-hand with terror
PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing stand: “Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together.” He emphasized that all discussions with Pakistan, if any, will be strictly on terrorism and PoK.
10. Nuclear blackmail won’t work on India
In a sharp message to the global community, PM Modi declared that India will not be cowed down by Pakistan’s nuclear threats. He said India now sees no difference between terrorists and those who protect and fund them.
With Operation Sindoor, India has sent a loud and clear message to the world — that terrorism will no longer go unanswered. As the nation mourns the victims of the Pahalgam attack, it also salutes the bravery of its armed forces and reaffirms its commitment to a terror-free future.