Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over India's successful Operation Sindoor, reports of Pakistani drone sightings in Punjab's Amritsar surfaced on Monday night. In the wake of the heightened tensions between both the countries, an IndiGo flight, which was headed towards Amritsar, was reportedly sent back to Delhi.

“New Delhi–Amritsar IndiGo flight (6E 2045) returned to Delhi due to blackout SOP and suspected drone activity in Amritsar, Punjab,” wrote a user on X along with a video from inside the flight.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar stated, “You will hear a siren. We are on alert and initiating the blackout. Please switch off your lights and move away from your windows. Stay calm, we will inform when ready to restore the power supply. Don't panic at all. This is by way of abundant caution.”

The video went viral even as red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba with Army sources saying that a small number of drones have come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector and they are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed.

DGMO Talks: What Transpired

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday at 5 pm and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

"Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," Indian Army said.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai,

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai said.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today (Sunday). These violations were responded to robustly," he added.

Lt Gen Ghai said his counterpart was informed about the violations through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Army Commanders.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.