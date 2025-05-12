Indian Army on Monday confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was brought down during Operation Sindoor. Wreckage of a Pakistani Mirage could be seen in a video shared by the Indian Army during the special briefing today.

At a high-level press briefing in New Delhi, senior commanders from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy provided a comprehensive account of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. Indian intelligence services have linked the attack to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and to elements within Pakistan's military establishment.

Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday detailed the success of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces' fight was solely against terrorists and their support networks, not the Pakistani military. The Armed forces also displayed a video that showed the destruction to Pakistani ordinance in the strikes.

He noted that the Pakistan military chose to intervene, and thus any loss from their side was their sole responsibility.

"We had a detailed brief on the successful joint operations to destroy the terror operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself... We reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistani military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and back the terrorists, which compelled us to respond, and whatever loss they suffered, it was their own responsibility," he stated.

He also revealed that a Chinese-origin PL-15 missile, which missed its target, was intercepted, with its debris recovered by Indian forces. Additionally, a long-range rocket, loitering munitions, and other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) deployed by Pakistan were successfully brought down.