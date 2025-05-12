The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a meeting on Monday evening, two days after both sides agreed to a ceasefire following Operation Sindoor.

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan concluded on Monday evening, according to government sources, as tensions continue to simmer between the two nations despite recent diplomatic and military engagements.

In the DGMO-level talks between top military officials of India and Pakistan both sides agreed to uphold a no-fire understanding across the Line of Control and all sectors. According to Indian Army officials, the discussions centred on ensuring that neither side initiates any hostile or provocative action. Both militaries also discussed immediate steps for reducing troop presence along forward areas and border positions.

The dialogue, initially slated for 12 noon, was rescheduled and eventually conducted in the evening. These talks come after a conversation between the two top military officers on Saturday, during which Pakistan reportedly proposed a cessation of hostilities.

During a joint press conference on Sunday, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s DGMO, revealed that his Pakistani counterpart had reached out on Saturday at 15:35 hrs, proposing a halt to cross-border firing and air intrusions effective from 17:00 hrs, May 10. The two sides also agreed to resume dialogue on May 12 to discuss a framework to sustain the ceasefire.

However, Lt Gen Ghai expressed disappointment, stating: “Disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border firing and drone intrusions.”

He added that the violations were responded to robustly and that India communicated the breach through a hotline message. The Indian Army has made it clear that any further violations will be met with a fierce response, with full authority granted by the Chief of Army Staff to local commanders.

India’s assertive posture comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, which targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The operation was carried out in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month that claimed 26 lives.