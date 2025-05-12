A video of a Pakistani journalist has caught attention online as he says Islamabad has no concrete evidence to support its claims against India post Operation Sindoor.

Amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, since the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by New Delhi's retaliatory Operation Sindoor, a video of a Pakistani journalist has now caught attention online.

The Pak journalist reportedly identified as Ahmed Noorani is clearly exposing the Pakistani propaganda surrounding the so-called casualties Islamabad has inflicted on India during Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan has ZERO evidence to back its claims, while India has SHOWN IT ALL, imagery to support its attack claims! Massive Pakistani casualties, huge asset losses… and they’re still in denial,” the journalist can be heard saying in the video.

He also confirmed that a huge number of Pakistanis have died in the Indian retaliatory attack.

While India, at timely press briefings, released detailed footage, data, and satellite images to support its claims, Pakistan has remained tight-lipped - offering no tangible proof to counter India's narrative.

Ahmed also admitted to the casualties inflicted in Pakistan during the operation

When Pak Defence Minister failed to justify claim of downing Indian jets

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, appearing in a CNN interview, claimed that five Indian fighter jets had been shot down by Pakistani forces, citing social media as his only source of evidence. “It’s all over social media, on Indian social media, not ours,” he said.

“The debris of these jets fell into Kashmir. It’s all over Indian media today, and they have admitted.”

When pressed further for specifics—such as the aircraft used to down the Indian jets or any verifiable proof—Asif failed to provide any concrete details.

India debunks claims of Pak destroying Indian Air Bases

India has earlier debunked reports of Pakistan destroying India's air bases, including the air defence system S-400, calling it "totally false". Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, co-leading a special briefing, had said that Pakistan attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who jointly addressed the media, also showed time-stamped images of undamaged Indian air bases, proving the spread of Pakistani propaganda.

Misri also pointed out the claims made about larger sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, and cyber systems being attacked by Pakistan. "They are completely false," he said.

The Foreign Secretary urged people not to be misled by the "tissue of lies" that Pakistan is peddling.

Meanwhile, the Indian government's official fact-checking agency has been debunking the Pakistani media claims on social media constantly.

Operation Sindoor: What India achieved

The Indian armed forces held a joint press conference on Operation Sindoor on Sunday, a day after cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The press conference was addressed by lieutenant general Rajiv Ghai from the army, air marshal AK Bharti of the air force, and vice admiral AN Pramod from the navy.

According to lieutenant general Ghai, 35-40 Pakistani soldiers were killed during artillery exchange with Indian troops from May 7-10.

From India's side, five soldiers were killed in action during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army informed that India's precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of May 7 killed more than 100 terrorists.

Top terrorists, including those behind the IC-814 hijack and Pulwama attack, were eliminated.

Indian Air Force downed "many Pakistani jets," said air marshal AK Bharti, adding that he would not go into the numbers despite having a number.

All Indian pilots who participated in the operation are safe home, Bharti said.