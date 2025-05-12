Air Marshal AK Bharti quoted a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to stress that peace needs strength, not just diplomacy. He praised India’s air defence systems and warned Pakistan of a firm military response if provoked again.

In a powerful message delivered during the special defence briefing on Monday, May 12, Air Marshal AK Bharti invoked Indian epic literature to explain India’s military stand amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Responding to a question about the inclusion of the iconic Hindi poem “Yaachna Nahi, Ran Hoga” by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the military's official presentation, the Air Marshal cited a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to justify the need for a forceful response when diplomacy fails.

Quoting the lines, “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beet. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preet”, he explained that Lord Ram had to express anger after the ocean refused to make way despite three days of humble prayers. The verse means, “When the ocean refused to yield even after three days of requests, Lord Ram, in anger, said that love is not possible without fear.”

Air Marshal Bharti used this reference to stress that India does not seek conflict but will not hesitate to act if its goodwill is mistaken for weakness. "We will not only make requests. We are ready to respond if needed," he said, making it clear that national security comes first.

He also praised India’s indigenous military capabilities, especially the Akash air defence system. “Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them (enemy drones and aircraft) head-on. The performance of the Akash system has been a major highlight. This robust capability has been made possible through years of strong budgetary and policy support from the Government of India,” Bharti added.

He assured the public that all of India’s military bases and air defence systems remain fully operational and are prepared for any future threats. Bharti’s remarks followed India’s counter-offensive under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to continued Pakistani aggression and support to terror networks.

By linking India’s modern military actions to age-old wisdom from the Ramayan, the Air Marshal sent a strong and symbolic message: when peace efforts are ignored, strength becomes the only language that adversaries understand.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali national. The Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations had contacted his Indian counterpart. Both sides agreed to halt all military actions—on land, sea, and air—from 5 pm. However, just hours later, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire, prompting India’s air defence to intercept drones in Udhampur during a blackout. Similar blackouts were enforced in Pathankot, Ferozepur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.

Foreign Secretary Misri said India takes “very serious note of these violations” and urged Pakistan to act responsibly and uphold the ceasefire.