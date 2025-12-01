The NIA raided a key suspect's residence in Rohtak, Haryana, linked to a CPI (Maoist) plot to revive its influence in the Northern Region Bureau. The suspect, Naresh, is a close aide of an accused in the case. Phones and documents were seized.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched the rented accommodation of a key suspect in Haryana's Rohtak area in a case relating to attempts by the CPI (Maoist) or Naxal terror organisation to re-energise its influence in the Northern Region Bureau (NRB).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the agency, the search at Naresh's house resulted in the seizure of two mobile phones and handwritten documents.

Suspect's Role in Naxal Plot

NIA investigations identified Naresh as a former member of the Chhatra Ekta Manch (CEM) and a close aide of the accused, Priyanshu Kashyap, in the case. As part of the Naxal conspiracy, the NIA said, Priyanshu Kashyap used to frequently visit the said premises, where he conducted meetings with the organisation's underground cadres.

Revival Efforts in Northern States

"The terror outfit has been concertedly working towards the revival of its presence in various regions of the country, including the NRB comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh," said the NIA.