Sadhguru's Isha Foundation has launched a free cremation service for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families at all crematoriums maintained by the Foundation across Tamil Nadu, said a press release on Tuesday.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration, KN Nehru, in Chennai. Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister commended the Foundation's longstanding service, noting that Isha-managed crematoriums called Isha Kayantha Sthanam have facilitated over one lakh cremations, ensuring dignity and adherence to proper procedures.

The newly launched free cremation service aims to support economically disadvantaged families in performing the final rites of their loved ones without financial strain. Isha currently operates 17 gas crematoriums in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government and is preparing to assume responsibility for three additional facilities, according to the release.

A Service Rooted in Tradition and Compassion

"For the past 15 years, under Sadhguru's guidance, Isha Foundation has been managing crematoriums in several districts of Tamil Nadu in partnership with the state government. In these facilities, Isha has revived ancient traditions and death rituals with a powerful energy basis, conducting them in the spirit of service rather than as a commercial venture," said Maa Gurudasi from the Isha Kayantha Sthanam team.

"The processes are performed with sensitivity and awareness to ease the hearts of the family of the deceased," she added.

Holistic Management and Upgradation of Facilities

The crematoriums managed by Isha are located in the districts of Chennai, Vellore, Thanjavur, and Coimbatore, including Nanjundapuram, Veerakeralam, Thudiyalur, Podanur, Vellalore, Alandurai, Thondamuthur, Karamadai, and Goundampalayam.

All facilities are maintained in full compliance with guidelines issued by the Pollution Control Board and the Government of Tamil Nadu for gas-electric crematoriums.

Beyond operational management, Isha undertakes environmental and infrastructural improvements, such as developing park-like surroundings, planting dense tree cover, establishing proper pathways, and maintaining hygienic bathing and toilet facilities. These measures are implemented with government support to ensure a clean, environmentally safe facility.

To uphold the sanctity of the final rites, Isha provides specialised training for crematorium staff to ensure respectful handling of the deceased and appropriate conduct in a solemn setting. A designated mandapam is also made available on the premises for performing traditional rituals.

Vision for National Expansion

Guided by Sadhguru's vision, the Foundation plans to expand this initiative by adopting 1,000 to 3,000 crematoria across Bharat, restoring their traditional sanctity and ensuring dignified, compassionate service for all. (ANI)