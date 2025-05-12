US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting that trade leverage helped avert a potential nuclear conflict and praising both nations’ leadership for showing restraint and wisdom.

US President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for helping broker the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, revealing that he used trade as leverage to de-escalate the rising military tensions.

He called it a ‘full and immediate ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan, asserting that his administration’s trade diplomacy was instrumental in averting a potential nuclear war in South Asia.

“If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,” he said, describing the leadership in both India and Pakistan as “unwavering” in recognising the seriousness of the crisis.

“People have never really used trade the way I used it,” Trump said in a public statement, adding that he warned both countries that future trade deals with the US would depend on halting hostilities.

The US President further claimed, "We (US )stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work..."

Trump added that talks are currently ongoing with India and that negotiations with Pakistan would begin soon. “Trade was a big reason they agreed to stop. We’re going to do a lot of trade with both India and Pakistan.”

The remarks came days after Trump publicly announced that a ceasefire had been reached between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory strike in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. His announcement preceded official statements from either New Delhi or Islamabad, raising questions about the timeline of the understanding.

While Pakistan confirmed a halt to cross-border hostilities, Indian officials refrained from using the term “ceasefire.” Government sources told India Today that what has been reached is a “mutual understanding” to pause all military operations, even as India continues follow-up actions under Operation Sindoor.

Trump also praised the leadership in both India and Pakistan, calling their response to the crisis “powerful, unwavering, and wise.” He said, “They had the strength and the wisdom to understand the gravity of the situation.”

The comments mark the most direct U.S. acknowledgment yet of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to calm one of the most dangerous flashpoints in global geopolitics. Though Washington’s involvement is not officially confirmed by either side, Trump’s narrative suggests that trade incentives played a significant role in influencing the outcome.

As of now, both India and Pakistan appear to be observing the understanding, though the broader situation remains fluid with continued monitoring on both sides of the border.