Teo Chee Hean, Chairman of Temasek and Senior Advisor to Singapore Prime Minister, on Tuesday said that the bond between India and Singapore is deeply rooted and the name 'Singapore' is derived from a Sanskrit word.

Delivering the 5th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture here, he noted that the bilateral relations between the two nations were elevated to foster a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to Singapore. "Bilateral relations were elevated between the two countries to foster a strategic partnership during PM Modi's last visit to Singapore in September, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation. The bond between the two nations is deeply rooted in history, as the name Singapore is derived from Sanskrit, reflecting India's early influence in South East Asia. Modern Singapore was established by the British East India Company in 1890 and until 1867 Singapore was administered from Kolkata," he added.

Teo Chee Hean also acknowledged the contributions of Indian diaspora in Singapore, saying, "The Indian diaspora has constituted a significant share of Singapore's migrant community shaping our economy, culture and diverse social fabric that we treasure today." He appreciated India's approach of sustainable development. "India's vision of one Earth, One family, one future for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development is a powerful rallying call in a fragmented world and suddenly resonates with us today."

High-Level Meetings on Investment and Strategy

Earlier today, Teo Chee Hean met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. "Pleased to meet Chairman of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean and his team today in New Delhi. Discussed the investment opportunities unlocked in India by recent reforms," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister later thanked Teo Chee Hean for delivering the 5th Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture. "Value his perspectives on the global changes underway, the importance of strategic autonomy and flexible multilateralism. Share his confidence on the future direction of India-Singapore relations, which can foster growth, stability and resilience in the region," he said.

Teo Chee Hean also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to post on X by Finance Ministry, Hean appreciated the various reform initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the last decade.

Expanding India Footprint

"During the course of the meeting, the two leaders discussed potential investment opportunities across various sectors and across the length and breadth of the country," the Finance Ministry said. Teo Chee Hean informed the Union Finance Minister that while Temasek's cumulative exposure to India stands at USD 50 billion, they look forward to expanding their India footprint over the next few years, as a win-win opportunity for both, with focus on Financial Services, consumer markets, healthcare innovation, technology, manufacturing, and Renewable Energy among others. (ANI)