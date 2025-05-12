Kochi: A man from Kozhikode has been arrested for posing as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office in a phone call to the Kochi naval base, during which he sought the location of the Indian warship INS Vikrant. The individual, identified as Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Elathur in Kozhikode, was taken into custody by the Kochi Harbour Police.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, Mujeeb, who has a history of mental illness and has been under treatment since 2021, made the call to the naval headquarters’ landline, falsely identifying himself as “Raghavan” from the PMO. He inquired specifically about the position of INS Vikrant. The call was made using a SIM card registered to Mujeeb and it was during the timeline of Operation Sindoor.

The suspicious nature of the call prompted officials at the naval base to immediately alert the police. Investigations confirmed that the call originated from a number belonging to Mujeeb. However, during questioning, Mujeeb denied making the call. Given the conflicting statements, police are now probing deeper into the incident to determine if others may have been involved.

Commissioner Nagaraju stated that a case has been registered against Mujeeb under charges of impersonation and under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, citing the sensitive nature of the inquiry regarding a defense asset. Investigation is being conducted into the inconsistencies in Mujeeb’s testimony and the possible involvement of others, Putta Vimaladitya said.