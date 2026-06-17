Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed 20 rebel TMC MPs who joined the NCPI, calling it a 'hunger for power' that harms democracy. She also criticised the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row, demanding a probe into the alleged financial scam.

Chaturvedi slams rebel TMC MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday criticised the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who resigned from the party and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), alleging that their decision reflected a hunger for power and posed a threat to democratic values.

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Reacting to the political crisis in the Trinamool Congress, Chaturvedi questioned the conduct of the rebel MPs and said, "You became a candidate in the party under whose leadership you won. You have worked against them... What does that say about your character?" She further questioned the reasons behind their decision to leave the party, saying, "Were you pressured? Is this such a hunger for power that you are leaving the party that gave you everything..."

Expressing concern over the impact of such political developments on democratic institutions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added, "This is causing great harm to democracy and is another step towards destroying the Constitution."

Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row

Chaturvedi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row, alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government could expose a bigger scam.

Calling the alleged misappropriation of funds a betrayal of devotees' faith, Chaturvedi demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Speaking to ANI, she said, "There can be no greater sin than stealing the money of devotees."

"Those devotees who come with complete devotion, faith... The BJP, under whose umbrella they claim complete credit, that this Ram temple was built because of them, has witnessed such a huge scam," she added. Chaturvedi alleged that the SIT probe could expose a larger "scam" linked to the temple's finances. "Now, as soon as the SIT reveals the facts and what is being exposed, a bigger scam will come to light, because they only play politics to get votes, they have no faith and no spiritualism," she said.

Her remarks came amid allegations regarding missing donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in offerings made to the temple, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)