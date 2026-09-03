Himachal Pradesh BJP accused minister Yadvinder Goma of holding a 40% stake in a stone crushing venture, alleging rule violations and construction despite a court stay. The party, citing RTI documents, has demanded an impartial probe.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP alleged that Ayush and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma hold a 40 per cent stake in a stone crushing and mining venture in Kangra district and accused the project of flouting prescribed rules, including alleged construction despite a High Court stay, demanding an impartial and time-bound probe into the matter.

BJP Leader Cites RTI Documents

The allegations were levelled by former MLA and BJP leader Ravinder Dhiman on Wednesday, who cited documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and demanded that the state government make all records related to the project public and take action if any violation is established.

Partnership Details Revealed

The RTI documents, certified by officials of the Geological Wing of the Himachal Pradesh Industries Department in Shimla, include a partnership deed for Maha Maya Stone Crusher, executed on January 17, 2026, at Jaisinghpur. According to the deed, the firm has five partners and is engaged in mining, stone crushing, and mineral sales at Hardon village in Jaisinghpur tehsil of Kangra district. The profit and loss-sharing clause gives Goma a 40 per cent share, the largest individual stake in the venture. Gaurav Manhas and Joginder Singh have 20 per cent each, while Kalpna Devi, represented through her GPA holder Vijay Kumar, and Vijay Rana have 10 per cent each.

The documents state that the primary mining lease was granted by the Industries Department to Kalpna Devi for land comprising Khasra Nos. 476/431 and 484/432. The lease was registered on June 23, 2025, for 15 years and refers to an Environmental Clearance issued in September 2022. Under the partnership arrangement, Kalpna Devi is to transfer 27,000 metric tonnes per year to the Maha Maya Stone Crusher from her approved annual extraction capacity of 100,395 metric tonnes.

The proposed stone crusher is situated on land comprising Khasra, which, according to the documents, is owned by partners Gaurav Manhas, Joginder Singh and Goma, who have provided No Objection Certificates for the venture.

Allegations of Rule Violations

Dhiman alleged that the reported involvement of a serving minister in the commercial venture raises questions of public accountability and possible conflict of interest. He demanded that the matter be examined under applicable legal provisions, including the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

He further alleged that prescribed mining norms were being violated in the construction of the stone crusher near the Kangehan bridge. Dhiman claimed that the applicable norms prohibit the establishment of a stone crusher within 200 metres upstream and 300 metres downstream of a bridge and sought verification of compliance in the present case.

Construction Despite High Court Stay

The BJP leader also alleged that construction was continuing despite a stay order issued by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on December 9, 2025, in a matter concerning the joint land. He demanded that the administration clarify whether the stay order remains in force and, if so, explain what action has been taken to ensure compliance with the court's directions.

Environmental Concerns Raised

Dhiman also raised concerns over the possible impact of the project on nearby drinking water schemes and the environment. He said the issue directly affects local residents and natural resources and demanded that no political or other influence be allowed to override environmental safeguards.

He said he had written to the Governor, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister, and Leader of Opposition seeking an impartial investigation into the entire matter. He also demanded registration of an FIR if the inquiry establishes facts constituting a cognizable offence.

"Power is never permanent, but accountability towards the people always remains. No person holding political office can be considered above the law or established rules," Dhiman said.

Minister Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, when contacted over the phone, Minister Yadvinder Goma acknowledged that he has a stake in the stone crusher but rejected the allegations of wrongdoing. "There is nothing illegal. Yes, I have a stake in such a crusher, and everything is legal and as per law," Goma said, reacting to the allegations raised by the state BJP and the documents cited by Dhiman.

The RTI documents bear the official seals and signatures of the Public Information Officer and Geologist of the Department of Industries, Shimla. (ANI)