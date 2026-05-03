High Court on Namaz: No Blanket Ban, But Clear Rules on Public Prayers
The Allahabad High Court clarified there is no absolute ban on Namaz but ruled that offering prayers on public land is not a fundamental right. The court stressed public order and equal access, while Muslim clerics like Razvi and Mahali largely backed lawful compliance.0:00 - "There is no absolute ban on Namaz"1:00 - Allahabad High Court's Landmark Ruling on Namaz1:28 - Religious Leaders & Clerics React to the Verdict
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