High Court on Namaz: No Blanket Ban, But Clear Rules on Public Prayers

The Allahabad High Court clarified there is no absolute ban on Namaz but ruled that offering prayers on public land is not a fundamental right. The court stressed public order and equal access, while Muslim clerics like Razvi and Mahali largely backed lawful compliance.0:00 - "There is no absolute ban on Namaz"1:00 - Allahabad High Court's Landmark Ruling on Namaz1:28 - Religious Leaders & Clerics React to the Verdict

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source