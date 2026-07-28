A government primary school in Gujarat's Panchmahal district is using an innovative "Maths Park" to make learning fun. Students learn via games and activities, which they say makes the subject easier to understand and reduces the need for tuition.

A government primary school in Gujarat's Panchmahal district is transforming the way children learn mathematics through an innovative "Maths Park", where students understand mathematical concepts using games, outdoor activities and hands-on learning instead of relying solely on conventional classroom teaching.

Developed at Nava Nadisar Primary School, the park features activity-based learning spaces, including number lines, an abacus, geometry models and educational games. This enables students to combine physical activities with mathematics, making the subject more engaging and easier to understand.

Making Mathematics Enjoyable

Teacher Shantilal said the initiative was designed to make mathematics enjoyable and accessible for every child. "In this Maths Park, we have created activity-based learning spaces where children combine physical activities with mathematics. It helps them understand mathematical concepts in a fun, simple and enjoyable way. We developed this Maths Park to make learning maths easy, engaging and joyful," he said.

Positive Impact on Students

Students say the innovative approach has made a noticeable difference in their learning. Darshana, a student of the school, said the Maths Park makes learning enjoyable and easy to understand, with teachers guiding students through interactive activities.

Another student, Hardik, said the park helps him understand mathematical formulas and solve problems more easily. "Our teachers explain every concept clearly, so I can learn everything at school itself. Because of this, I don't feel the need for any extra tuition," he said.

Changing Perceptions and Gaining Recognition

The Maths Park was developed with support from local artisans under the guidance of the school's teachers and principal. Principal Rakesh Patel said the initiative has changed students' perception of mathematics. "Earlier, mathematics was taught mainly through textbooks and classroom lessons. With the Maths Park, children learn through activities and practical exploration. Mathematics is no longer seen as a burden but as an enjoyable subject," he said.

Recognised as a PM SHRI Model School for its innovative teaching practices, Nava Nadisar Primary School is demonstrating how experiential and activity-based learning can improve classroom engagement, enhance conceptual understanding and strengthen the quality of education in government schools. (ANI)