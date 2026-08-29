A massive bronze statue of Lord Ram, located at the Shri Samsthana Gokarna Math in Partagali, Goa, has officially entered the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for being the tallest of its kind.

Karwar: It's a moment of huge pride for Goa. A magnificent bronze statue of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, installed at the Adarsh Dham of Shri Samsthana Gokarna Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona's Partagali, has made a new record.

The statue has now been officially recognised as the tallest bronze statue of Lord Ram by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

The official certificates were handed over during a special event marking the 82nd birthday of Shri Vidyadhiraja Tirtha. Dr. Chitra Jain, the official adjudicator for both record books, presented the certificates to Shri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Sripada Vader Swamiji.

Statue Inaugurated on Nov 28, 2025

This grand statue, which stands at a towering height of 78.74 feet (24 meters) from its base, was created under the guidance of Shri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Sripada Vader Swamiji. According to the details provided, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the statue on November 28, 2025. The masterpiece was designed by the famous sculptor, the late Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Sutar, and his son, Anil Sutar.

During the ceremony, the Vitthala Master Gaurava Puraskar was also awarded to Ramachandra Padmanabha Bhat Gaonkar. In addition, students who showed excellent academic performance in various places were also felicitated.

Several important people attended the event, including Srinivas Dempo, President of the Math's central committee, Goa's PWD Minister Digambar Kamat, and Anil Pai, President of the Chaturmasya committee.