The International Centre Goa will host an inspiring talk by one of the renowned digital pioneers and endurance cyclist Rajesh Kalra on July 21, where he will share his experience of cycling to Umling La, the world's highest motorable road, at the age of 60. The free public event, moderated by Rahul Chandawarkar, will begin at 6 pm.

Age should never be a barrier to chasing big dreams and this is what the 'Fit @60' event is all about! The International Centre Goa (ICG) will organise a special Talk & Discussion titled "Fit @60 - Riding a Bicycle to the Highest Road in the World" on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The event will begin at 6 pm at Mandovi Hall, The International Centre Goa, Dona Paula, Goa. The entry is free and open to the public, making the event easily accessible to all.

Rajesh Kalra to share his remarkable journey

The session will feature Rajesh Kalra, one of India's early digital pioneers and an endurance cyclist who recently completed a high-altitude cycling expedition to Umling La, recognised as the world's highest motorable road.

Kalra achieved the feat at the age of 60, making his journey an inspiring example of fitness, determination and active ageing. During the discussion, he is expected to share his experiences, the challenges of cycling at extreme altitude and the preparation needed to complete such an expedition.

Veteran media professional and Fit India ambassador

Apart from being an endurance cyclist, Rajesh Kalra serves on the Board of Asianet News Media & Entertainment. He is also a member of the Prime Minister's Olympic Task Force and is a Fit India Ambassador.

His talk is expected to focus on the importance of staying physically active, setting ambitious personal goals and maintaining fitness regardless of age.

The discussion will be moderated by media publicity consultant Rahul Chandawarkar, who will lead the conversation on Kalra's cycling adventure and his broader message on health and fitness.

Organisers have invited members of the public, cycling enthusiasts, fitness lovers and young professionals to attend the session.

How to be a part of the event

Those interested in participating can attend the event without any entry fee.

For further information, organisers have provided the RSVP contact number 9284475746.

The event aims to inspire people of all ages to embrace an active lifestyle and prove that age need not be a barrier to pursuing extraordinary challenges.

Go, give it a try and experience the adventure for yourself!