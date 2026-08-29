RGP MLA Viresh Borkar slammed the Goa government for a 'total collapse' of law and order after a targeted shooting in Porvorim. Hotel director Srinivas Nayak escaped the attack unharmed. Borkar criticised the delayed police response to the incident.

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar attacked the Goa state government following a targeted shooting outside a hotel in Porvorim, declaring that law and order has completely failed in Goa. The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Srinivas Nayak, Director of Majestic Pride Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, outside his hotel near a local casino. Nayak managed to escape the attack unharmed. Police officials and investigative agencies arrived shortly after to secure the crime scene and launch a probe.

'Law and Order Has Totally Collapsed': MLA Borkar

Arriving at the scene to assess the situation, Borkar characterised the attack as a deliberate, planned act likely driven by personal or business revenge. "We saw a firing take place here and this has started on a continuous basis in the state... This is like a black day in the state because law and order has totally collapsed in the state," Borkar said, addressing reporters at the site.

Borkar criticised local authorities for a delayed and unclear response, noting that senior officials were initially unaware of the exact details despite the shooting taking place in a high-visibility, prime location. "The state government and the Home Department should take moral responsibility for this and launch an immediate investigation... The IGP does not know exactly what happened... This is a prime location in Porvorim and 2 people carried out a firing here... The BJP government has toally failed in providing security and safety in the state... The incident appeared to be planned..." Borkar said.

Police Launch Manhunt

Currently, Goa Police have launched a manhunt and deployed multiple teams to trace and arrest the perpetrators. (ANI)