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Goa Monsoon Travel Guide: 10 Must-Visit Tourist Places in Rainy Season for Nature Lovers
Goa transforms into a lush green paradise during monsoon from June to Sep. This travel guide highlights 10 must-visit places including waterfalls, ghats, islands, and heritage towns, perfect for nature lovers, photographers, and peaceful travellers.
Goa In Monsoon: A Lush Green Paradise Away From the Beaches
Goa during monsoon (June to September) transforms into a lush green paradise with refreshing rains, misty forests, and flowing waterfalls.
The countryside becomes vibrant, and even heritage towns take on a romantic charm.
While sea activities are restricted due to rough tides, it is the best time for nature lovers, photographers, and travellers seeking peace and scenic beauty.
Dudhsagar Waterfalls – The Milky Cascade
One of India’s most iconic waterfalls, Dudhsagar is at its most spectacular during the monsoon.
The rain-fed waters gush down with immense force, creating a stunning white “sea of milk” effect.
Surrounded by the dense Western Ghats, the journey itself, whether by trek or jeep safari, is as thrilling as the destination.
Chorla Ghat – Misty Mountain Escape
Chorla Ghat is a hidden gem where Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra meet.
During the monsoon, the region is wrapped in mist, making it perfect for nature walks, photography, and peaceful drives through winding forest roads rich in biodiversity.
Divar Island – A Tranquil Countryside Retreat
Divar Island offers a slow and calming escape from busy tourist hubs.
In the rains, its paddy fields turn lush green, and the quaint Portuguese-style houses look even more picturesque.
It is ideal for cycling, village walks, and experiencing traditional Goan life.
Panaji – The Charming Rain-Washed Capital
Panaji becomes especially beautiful during the monsoon. The rain-kissed streets, colourful Latin Quarter homes of Fontainhas, riverside promenade, and cosy cafés create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere, perfect for leisurely exploration.
Old Goa – A Heritage Site in the Rain
Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that looks even more majestic during the rains.
The grand churches, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral, appear dramatically enhanced against the cloudy monsoon skies, offering a deeply atmospheric experience.
Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary – Nature at Its Purest
This sanctuary is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and trekkers. Monsoon breathes life into its forests, waterfalls, and natural springs.
The surroundings become lush and vibrant, making it ideal for eco-tourism and nature photography.
Amboli Ghat – A Scenic Drive Through the Clouds
Although located just outside Goa in Maharashtra, Amboli Ghat is a popular monsoon getaway.
The region is known for heavy rainfall, fog-covered viewpoints, and breathtaking valley views, making every drive through it a memorable experience.
Tambdi Surla Waterfall – A Hidden Forest Gem
Tambdi Surla Waterfall is a lesser-known yet beautiful monsoon spot located deep within the forest near an ancient temple. The short trek through dense greenery leads to a refreshing waterfall, making it perfect for those seeking solitude and nature.
Mapusa – A Cultural Market Town
Mapusa is best known for its bustling market, which becomes even more vibrant during the monsoon.
Fresh produce, local spices, and Goan delicacies reflect the region’s rich culture and traditions.
Spice Plantations in Ponda – Aromatic Rain Experience
The spice plantations in Ponda are at their greenest during the monsoon. Guided tours allow visitors to walk through rain-washed plantations filled with cardamom, pepper, and nutmeg. These tours often end with authentic Goan meals served in traditional style.