On Global Tiger Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a workshop on the single-use plastic ban. He stressed the need to protect forests for tiger conservation and urged tourists to avoid littering to support the plastic-free campaign.

CM Dhami on Balancing Ecology and Economy for Tiger Conservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in a state-level consultation workshop on the effective implementation and enforcement of the single-use plastic ban, organised on the occasion of Global Tiger Day at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun. The Chief Minister stressed the need to protect forests and maintain a balance between ecology and economy, saying that safeguarding forests is essential for the well-being of the entire ecosystem and the conservation of tigers.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said, "This is a really special day for us. If our forests remain safe, the entire ecology will prosper. When the entire ecology prospers, tigers will remain safe. When the tigers remain safe, the balance in nature will remain secure. We always say that there should be a balance between ecology and economy."

Call for Public Awareness and Participation

Later, speaking to the reporters, the chief minister called for greater public awareness and participation in the campaign against single-use plastic, urging tourists to enjoy their travels responsibly and avoid littering. "Today is World Tiger Day. On this occasion, the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has organised a seminar here focusing on the ban on single-use plastic and its effective implementation. This seminar will certainly help raise awareness among everyone. People visit from various places; we urge them to fully enjoy their travels and visit different locations, but to ensure they do not leave any litter behind. Additionally, we are taking initiatives to involve the younger generation in the plastic-free campaign," CM Dhami told reporters.

India's Leadership in Tiger Conservation

International Tiger Day, observed every year on 29 July, highlights the global importance of tiger conservation. For India, it reaffirms the Government's long-standing commitment to science-based conservation and sustainable development. The day also showcases India's remarkable conservation achievements.

Today, India is home to the world's largest wild tiger population, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all wild tigers globally. (ANI)