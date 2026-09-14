Pune celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with grand processions for Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, featuring traditional performances. Mumbai's 'Chinchpoklicha Chintamani' also draws huge crowds with a unique theme.

Devotion and Culture Mark Pune's Celebrations

The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, holds special significance in Pune, where the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is regarded as one of the most iconic and cherished idols. Every year, the procession draws visitors not just from Pune but from across Maharashtra and beyond, all eager to be part of the spectacle and seek the deity's blessings.

For many in attendance, the experience was deeply emotional. "It is a dream come true for me to witness this today," said one devotee. The festival also attracts visitors keen to experience the cultural richness associated with the celebrations. "We have come here to see how Marathi people celebrate this day," said another devotee, reflecting the broader appeal of Ganesh Chaturthi as a celebration that transcends regional boundaries and draws people wanting to witness Maharashtra's distinct traditions firsthand. The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati procession continues to stand as a symbol of Pune's deep-rooted devotion and cultural pride, drawing devotees who see the event not merely as a religious observance but as a shared communal experience.

Grand Processions and Traditional Performances

The grand and traditional arrival procession of Pune's historic Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal began on Monday to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, featuring a resonating 'Shankhnaad' troupe, traditional Dhol Tasha, and 'Mardani Khel' (martial arts performances by women).

Performers and youth dressed in traditional white kurtas and saffron vests lined the streets of Pune, making final preparations to blow conch shells (shankhs) in unison and perform martial arts demonstrations to welcome Lord Ganesha as crowds gathered along the route.

Mumbai Joins in the Festive Fervour

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, religious devotion reached a crescendo as iconic community pandals opened their doors to worshippers. Among the most popular destinations, the celebrated 107-year-old 'Chinchpoklicha Chintamani' in Mumbai drew a sea of devotees with its idol installed with an elaborate Tirupati Balaji temple theme. (ANI)