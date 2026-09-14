Kerala CM VD Satheesan hosted 35 content creators from 19 BRICS nations to showcase the 'real Keralam story'. He highlighted the state's culture, investment potential, and vision for sustainable development to an international audience.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing what he described as the “real Keralam story” and highlighting the state's culture, investment potential and vision for sustainable development.

CM Highlights Kerala's Strengths

In a post on X, Satheesan said the interaction provided an opportunity to present Keralam's strengths to an international audience. “Hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House, Thiruvananthapuram today. Glad to share with them the real Keralam Story,” Satheesan said.

He highlighted Keralam's 600-km coastline and the biodiversity of the Western Ghats, while describing the state as a rapidly emerging global investment hub.

Hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House, Thiruvananthapuram today. Glad to share with them the real Keralam Story- a land bordered by a 600-km coastline and the biodiverse Western Ghats, rapidly emerging as a global investment hub. Outlined our expanding port and aviation infrastructure, world-renowned talent pool of doctors, engineers, and IT professionals, and our vision to establish Keralam as a global destination for Ayurveda and holistic wellness. As India’s first fully literate state advancing toward complete digital literacy and attracting legacy universities, Keralam stands tall as a beacon of sustainable, inclusive development. — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 14, 2026

The Chief Minister also outlined Keralam's expanding port and aviation infrastructure, along with its talent pool of doctors, engineers and IT professionals. He said the state was working towards establishing itself as a global destination for Ayurveda and holistic wellness.

“As India’s first fully literate state advancing toward complete digital literacy and attracting legacy universities, Keralam stands tall as a beacon of sustainable, inclusive development,” Satheesan said.

Influencers Praise 'Amazing' Kerala

The interaction came during a three-day visit by content creators from BRICS member and partner countries, who are travelling across Keralam to experience and document its food, culture, colours and everyday life.

The delegation visited the Kerala Arts & Crafts Village in Kovalam, where the creators interacted with local artists and explored traditional arts and crafts.

Several participants spoke positively about their experiences in Keralam. Egyptian content creator Iman, based in Saudi Arabia, described Keralam's culture as “amazing” and said traditional sadhya was among her favourite food experiences, particularly during Onam.

Chinese creator Jamie said she was impressed by the hospitality and recalled having a traditional thali comprising 32 dishes.

Malaysian creator Shah praised Keralam's warmth and regional cuisine served on banana leaves, while Nigerian creator Abdul Hafeez described India's hospitality as “one of a kind”.

Creators from Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Uganda also shared their experiences, highlighting Kerala's culture, food, people and hospitality.

The visit is part of India's broader BRICS engagement, offering international creators an opportunity to showcase India's diverse cultural and social landscape to audiences in their respective countries.