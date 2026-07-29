Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticised Rahul Gandhi for targeting Amit Shah over student protests, accusing him of having an 'anarchy' agenda without offering solutions. BJP also refuted claims that police fired on protesting students.

Fadnavis accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'anarchy agenda'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, accusing him of making allegations without offering solutions for the welfare of the country's youth. Fadnavis alleged that Rahul Gandhi's "single agenda" was to create "anarchy" and said that merely making allegations would not benefit the nation's youth.

The Chief Minister's remarks come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged that HM Shah was either "culpable or incompetent" over the alleged police action during protests, asserting that the Home Minister must explain his role in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi's remarks made inside and outside the House, Fadnavis alleged that there was "never any real substance" in his speeches. "There is never any real substance in his speeches. When any opposition leader speaks, they certainly make allegations. If there is something wrong, they should definitely speak up and offer comments. But what positive things have been said about the youth of our country? What solution have you offered? What have you proposed that would actually lead to the welfare of the country's youth? Simply spouting falsehoods and making allegations all day long won't yield anything for the nation's youth," Fadnavis said.

'New bill to ensure secure exams,' says Fadnavis

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given thought to the country's youth and introduced a "new system", expressing confidence that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 would strengthen the examination process. "PM Modi has given thought to the country's youth. He has introduced this new system. I am confident that once this bill is passed, this new system will usher in a highly secure examination process and serve the welfare of our youth," he said.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.

CM Fadnavis also said that people in the country knew Rahul Gandhi as well as the Modi government and new Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi. "Rahul Gandhi can say anything, but the people of India know who Rahul Gandhi is. They also know what the Modi government stands for and who Pralhad Joshi is. Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a single agenda, and that agenda is anarchy. He is working towards that agenda of creating anarchy. He has nothing to do with the interests of the country; his only concern is promoting anarchy," he said.

BJP leaders refute allegations over student protests

On the July 20 student protest march over NEET paper leak across the state and cases registered in connection with it, Fadnavis said the police had handled the situation with restraint and that the cases were of a "very minor nature". "Our police handled the entire protest with great restraint. The cases that were registered were of a very minor nature. Yesterday, I held discussions with the Home Department and the State DGP, and on the same day, I issued instructions to withdraw those cases," he said.

'No shots were fired': Sambit Patra

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and National spokesperson Sambit Patra rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim that shots were fired at students during the July 20 protest, asserting that "no shots were fired" and "no one gave any such order".

Addressing the press conference, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi had no evidence or facts; he lied. He claimed that shots were fired at students. I refute that. I want to clarify that no shots were fired."

He further rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given an order for firing. "He alleged that Amit Shah gave the order; since no shots were fired, this claim is false. Whenever shots are fired, the decision is taken by a magistrate. No shots were fired, and no one gave any such order," the BJP leader said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took several digs at Rahul Gandhi during his reply to the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha and asked if the Congress leader "is even aware of basic parliamentary norms" and alleged that he had used unparliamentary language. (ANI)