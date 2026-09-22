CINTAA Crisis: Rakesh Bedi Breaks Silence, Says ‘Very Sad’ | Entertainment

CINTAA Crisis: Rakesh Bedi Breaks Silence, Says ‘Very Sad’
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has expressed disappointment over the ongoing internal dispute within the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). Speaking to ANI, Bedi said the situation is “very sad” and stressed that actors who dedicate their time to the association do so for the benefit of fellow artists. He recalled contributing from his own pocket to CINTAA’s 2024 Raj Kapoor birth centenary tribute. Bedi also expressed confidence that the dispute will eventually be resolved and CINTAA will continue functioning. 0:00 — Rakesh Bedi Breaks Silence on CINTAA Crisis 1:05 — ‘Very Sad’: Actor Expresses Disappointment 2:10 — Rakesh Bedi Says CINTAA Dispute Can Be Resolved
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
11:49
Now Playing
03:41
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing