Aasif Khan-Love Gill Viral Moments Spark Controversy; Wife Zeba Breaks Silence | Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan is at the centre of online discussion after viral clips featuring Love Gill sparked reactions from viewers. Moments between the two contestants have led to questions about their closeness and Aasif’s marriage. Amid the growing chatter, Aasif’s wife Zeba has now shared a message addressing the controversy. She urges viewers to look beyond short viral clips and watch Aasif’s complete 24×7 Bigg Boss live-feed journey before drawing conclusions. What exactly did Zeba say, and what happened in the viral clips? Watch the full video with Asianet News English for the details. 0:00 — Aasif Khan & Love Gill’s Viral Moments Spark Controversy 1:05 — Viewers React to the Viral Bigg Boss Clips 2:15 — Aasif’s Wife Zeba Breaks Her Silence