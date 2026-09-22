Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri & Suhana | Mumbai News | Bollywood Latest

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri & Suhana
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan during Ganeshotsav. The family sought Lord Ganapati’s blessings and participated in the evening aarti amid a huge gathering of devotees. Videos from the pandal show Shah Rukh praying and making his way through the crowded venue with his family. The special family appearance has quickly grabbed attention online.
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